Prom (PROM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.36 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Prom token can currently be bought for $3.85 or 0.00012781 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $70.26 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

