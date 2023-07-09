ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRQR. JMP Securities upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.25 in a report on Friday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.35.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

ProQR Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.39 million and a PE ratio of -2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.97% and a negative net margin of 1,707.31%. On average, analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.