Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Fluence Energy, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fluence Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Fluence Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $698.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.51 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 6.27%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FLNC. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 2.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 47.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 20.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 12,279.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 260,939 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 54.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 802.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 96,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $27,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

