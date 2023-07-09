Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Issued By Zacks Research

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for PBF Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.91 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PBF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF Energy stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.92. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in PBF Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.10%.

About PBF Energy

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.