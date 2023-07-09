Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Qualys from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.13.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $124.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $162.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.84.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total value of $1,083,456.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,667,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,456.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,667,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total transaction of $203,385.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,555 shares in the company, valued at $7,293,898.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,576. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,130,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Qualys by 4.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of Qualys by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 38,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.