Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $560.28

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $560.28 and $3.30 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00019034 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014187 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,071.39 or 1.00006283 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

