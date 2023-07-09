Radio Caca (RACA) Trading 12.6% Lower This Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $38.52 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002746 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000328 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006920 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000480 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00012518 BTC.

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

