Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) is Hendershot Investments Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 2.7% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 119,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,569,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,845. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.29. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

