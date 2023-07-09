Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Institutional Trading of Raytheon Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $97.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $142.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.66 and a 200 day moving average of $98.29. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

