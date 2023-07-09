ReddCoin Trading 136.6% Higher Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 40.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 136.6% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and $555.84 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.57 or 0.00310069 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013234 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017101 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000292 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000415 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

