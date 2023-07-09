RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPFree Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:OPP opened at $8.38 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

