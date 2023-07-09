Riverview Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th.
Riverview Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Riverview Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.
Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $5.21 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a market cap of $110.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.72.
Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 411,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 419,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 26,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 23,551 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 29.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Riverview Bancorp from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.
About Riverview Bancorp
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
