Riverview Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2023

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSBFree Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th.

Riverview Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Riverview Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $5.21 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a market cap of $110.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSBFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 411,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 419,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 26,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 23,551 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 29.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Riverview Bancorp from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

About Riverview Bancorp

(Free Report)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.