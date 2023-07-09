Rublix (RBLX) Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

Rublix (RBLX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Rublix has a market capitalization of $29,271.79 and approximately $121.12 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rublix token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rublix has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rublix Token Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rublix

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.00143598 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $123.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rublix directly using US dollars.

