Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RYI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ryerson from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Ryerson Stock Performance

Shares of RYI stock opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.76. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $44.70.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 32.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryerson will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ryerson’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

Insider Transactions at Ryerson

In other news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $146,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,924,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,401,936.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryerson

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ryerson by 76.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ryerson by 166.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ryerson by 68.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

