Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 10,606 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,606 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.8% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

T opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.