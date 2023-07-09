Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.32.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

