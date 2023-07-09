Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $65.82 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,616 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 10.6% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $65,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversified LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $132.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.46.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

