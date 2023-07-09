Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $882,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 118.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,288 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $485.27 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $423.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.82. The company has a market capitalization of $221.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

