Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $203.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.93.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

