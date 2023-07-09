Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New $834,000 Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $26.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.61.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.68.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

