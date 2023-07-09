Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 1,010 Shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of AltC Acquisition worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in AltC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in AltC Acquisition by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in AltC Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in AltC Acquisition by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC grew its holdings in AltC Acquisition by 7,374.3% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 79,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 78,757 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

AltC Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ALCC stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.77.

AltC Acquisition Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.