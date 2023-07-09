Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 855 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 102.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,006,523,000 after acquiring an additional 112,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $2,409,138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Linde by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,773,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,209,414,000 after purchasing an additional 526,197 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Linde by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $364.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $366.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $383.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.13.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

