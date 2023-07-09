Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

EFA opened at $70.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

