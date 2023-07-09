SALT Price Down 9.2% This Week (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $9,313.32 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019210 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014220 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,157.79 or 1.00013628 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02213498 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $8,082.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

