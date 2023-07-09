Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SPHDF) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Free Report) is one of 359 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Santhera Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Santhera Pharmaceuticals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Santhera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Santhera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -0.50 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Competitors $120.39 million -$5.86 million 1.37

Santhera Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Santhera Pharmaceuticals. Santhera Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

8.2% of Santhera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Santhera Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santhera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Santhera Pharmaceuticals Competitors -10,854.73% -440.54% -18.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Santhera Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santhera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Competitors 574 1363 3786 35 2.57

Santhera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 5,782.35%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 103.70%. Given Santhera Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Santhera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Santhera Pharmaceuticals beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need in the European Union and internationally. The company's lead pipeline candidate includes Vamorolone, which is being developed for the treatments of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its clinical stage pipeline also comprises Lonodelestat to treat cystic fibrosis and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases, as well as omigapil that treats congenital muscular dystrophies. The company also out-licenses outside North America and France rights to its approved product, Raxone (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy. Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Pratteln, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Santhera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santhera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.