SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.5% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $153.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.06 and a twelve month high of $159.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

