SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Takes $8.87 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 63,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,873,000. Waste Connections makes up 1.2% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WCN. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $138.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $148.20.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.22.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

