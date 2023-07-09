Secret Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $8.81 million and approximately $2,511.21 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00194616 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00053106 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00030855 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014130 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003327 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 127% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00295219 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $85.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

