Silver Lake Advisory LLC Makes New $582,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $11.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $452.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,914,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $469.87. The company has a market capitalization of $429.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at $43,360,108,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,360,108,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

