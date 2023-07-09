Sky Investment Group LLC Acquires 351 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 566.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 47,554 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.04.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PNC opened at $125.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.91 and a 200-day moving average of $137.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

