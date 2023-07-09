Sky Investment Group LLC Has $5.72 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Southern by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,738,351.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.2 %

SO stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

