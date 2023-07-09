Sky Investment Group LLC Has $7.62 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.7% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.2 %

PM stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.39 and its 200 day moving average is $97.85. The stock has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.