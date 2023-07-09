Sky Investment Group LLC Has $7.97 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,301 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 1.8% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $911,554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,731 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,325,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 693,428 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $102,454,000 after acquiring an additional 459,982 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $169.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.92. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $126.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.22.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

