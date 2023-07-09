Sky Investment Group LLC Has $9.35 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 2.1% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $388.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $395.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.04.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

