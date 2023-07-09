Sky Investment Group LLC Purchases 720 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,683,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

Ball Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:BALL opened at $57.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.81. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

