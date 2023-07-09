Sky Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,884,000 after buying an additional 2,505,534 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,954,000 after buying an additional 1,100,242 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,023,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,592,000 after buying an additional 741,605 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $728,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $203.26 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $135.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

