Sky Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.56.

Nucor Stock Up 1.1 %

NUE stock opened at $161.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $102.86 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.77.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

