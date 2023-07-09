Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 5,114 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sky Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SWK opened at $90.18 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $118.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.08 and its 200-day moving average is $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.59%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

