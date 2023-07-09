Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 3,100 ($39.35) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 3,400 ($43.15).

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Up 1.7 %

SKG stock opened at GBX 2,656 ($33.71) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,860.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,047.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.49. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,415 ($30.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,604 ($45.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 859.55 and a beta of 0.95.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

