Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 3,100 ($39.35) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 3,400 ($43.15).
Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Up 1.7 %
SKG stock opened at GBX 2,656 ($33.71) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,860.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,047.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.49. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,415 ($30.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,604 ($45.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 859.55 and a beta of 0.95.
About Smurfit Kappa Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Smurfit Kappa Group
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.