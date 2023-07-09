SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Position Reduced by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $392.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.05.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SEDG traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.94. 799,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,789. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 76.16, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.70. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

