Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.53.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

SWN stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after buying an additional 9,410,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 31,014,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,811,000 after buying an additional 3,400,863 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,570,000 after buying an additional 9,729,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,678,000 after buying an additional 21,268,002 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Free Report

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.