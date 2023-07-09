SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) is Greystone Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,202 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 4.6% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC owned 0.30% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $18,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,587 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,102,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,181,000 after acquiring an additional 286,900 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,235,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.43. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $43.55.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

