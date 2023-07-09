SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Holdings Decreased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.35% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $22,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at $85,000.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

QUS opened at $121.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $123.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.64.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.