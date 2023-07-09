Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAVE. StockNews.com raised Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Spirit Airlines Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of SAVE opened at $18.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.14. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. Research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,291,000 after buying an additional 148,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

