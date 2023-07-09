S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.55. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $38.43.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.80 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 33.39%. On average, analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.22%.

Insider Activity

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube bought 2,000 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $55,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,658.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.