Steem Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $79.04 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,271.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.90 or 0.00320095 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.07 or 0.00885542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.78 or 0.00550930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00062299 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000297 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00135105 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 438,436,614 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.