STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at ATB Capital

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by ATB Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on STEP. Cormark reduced their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Acumen Capital set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

STEP Energy Services stock opened at C$3.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$251.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.65. STEP Energy Services has a one year low of C$2.63 and a one year high of C$6.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.90.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

