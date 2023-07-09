StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EML opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $112.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.06. Eastern has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 8.57%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Henry bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barington Capital Group L.P. increased its stake in Eastern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 630,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 523,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 58,941 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

