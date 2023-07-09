StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FRD opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $13.38.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $124.19 million for the quarter.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Friedman Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 142.3% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 312,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 183,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 25.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

