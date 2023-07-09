StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of OXBR opened at $1.57 on Thursday. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.45.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxbridge Re
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.