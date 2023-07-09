StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of OXBR opened at $1.57 on Thursday. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

About Oxbridge Re

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Free Report ) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

